Manchester United's long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps has been honoured at the League Managers Association awards.

The 81-year-old, who started working for the Red Devils 54 years ago, was joined on stage by Sir Alex Ferguson and Michael Carrick to receive her 'Service to Football' award at the ceremony in London.

The tributes for her dedication and contribution since she joined back in 1968 were led by Phil Neville and David Beckham through video messages.

Neville said Kath "epitomises everything that is special about Manchester United."

In a video message, former United star Beckham said the "amazing" receptionist "really deserved" the accolade "for her services to football, but more importantly for services to the club I love and you love".

He said she used to be "the first person I would see when I walked into the training ground reception" and he would be "forever grateful to her" for dealing with letters from his fans, as there "was a lot!".

David Beckham is "like a son" to Kath. Credit: PA

Kath said that she has known Beckham since he was 13, and he is "like a son" to her.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, former United player Gary Neville posted a picture of himself and Kath on Instagram and wrote:

"Amazing to see this special person yesterday. Kath has been at United 55 years and every time I see her It makes me feel more proud to have played for the club."

In a video posted by Manchester United, Kath said she will miss everyone at the club "one day when I'm not here," but she is not planning on giving up her job just yet.