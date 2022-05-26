A 15-year-old DJ from Merseyside will perform for crowds at a blockbuster event in Paris ahead of the Champions League final.

Harrison McDonald will spin house and disco tunes to 100,000 people in the French capital on Saturday, 28 May. The festival will take place between 1pm-5.30pm.

Established names such as Jamie Webster and The Lightning Seeds are also on the billing.

Harrison said the honour was "probably the best moment of my life."

However, before Harrison can entertain the crowds, he will need to complete his GCSE English exam the day before.

Harrison and his dad Barry McDonald are avid Liverpool fans and have tickets for the final against Real Madrid.

Both of them are “extremely confident” the Reds will get a result and be crowned champions of Europe.

But Barry, 50, still feels the nerves for his son.

He said: “I get nervous and emotional [when Harrison is on stage]. I’ve burst into tears before.

"He just looks at people and he’s so confident at what he’s doing.

“He can tell you everything about Liverpool. His whole life centres around Liverpool Football Club… his alarm clock is TalkSport.

“I’m overwhelmed, he’s just a lovely kid who’s never missed a day of school, he’s never been late.“

After the weekend Harrison will embark on a short tour in Ibiza before flying back to Liverpool to finish his final exams.

The teenager started DJ’ing at the age of 11 and has built a core following on Instagram, including Reds players Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott.

At the age of 12 he performed in Madrid before Liverpool's last European final, where the crowd was reportedly touching 65,000.