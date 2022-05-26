A sea of Liverpool fans are making their way to the Stade de France in Paris for the Champions League final against long-time rivals Real Madrid.

It is the last trophy up for grabs for the Reds, who will be out for revenge having been beaten by Madrid in the 2017/18 final.

Millions of football supporters across the UK who didn't get their hands on tickets will be watching from their living rooms, down the pub, or in fan parks.

Here's everything you need to know about the historic match:

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 26 May 2022. Credit: PA images

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final is set take place on Saturday, 28 May, at the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

Rivals Real Madrid and Liverpool have scores to settle, meeting for the first time since the Reds crushing defeat at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

How can I watch the Champions League final in the UK?

2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting at 6pm.

BT Sport customers can live stream the game on phones, tablets and other devices.

However, the match will also be shown on BT Sports’ YouTube channel for free.

Football fans can watch the Champions League final on TV, stream online and listen on the radio. Credit: PA images

I don't have access to a TV at that time, can I listen on the radio?

TalkSport and Radio 5 Live will also have full commentary.

Can I watch it at the pub?

Supporters who want to catch the action with a pint in hand can find the closest pub or bar showing the match on Saturday here.