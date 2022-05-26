Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Mike Hall.

Wigan Warriors have released a special film celebrating the club's greatest moments as they mark their 150th birthday.

The seven-minute video is an emotional snapshot of the club's glorious past, as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup.

In the film, Wigan legend Martin Offiah recites a poem named 'Peerless', which has been specially written for the special occasion by Tony Walsh.

The Manchester-born writer is best known for delivering his poem 'This Is The Place' to the crowds that gathered in Albert Square, Manchester, following the arena attack in 2017.

Speaking after the film's release, Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell said: "It's quite unbelievable, it's breathtaking when you watch it.

"We're a working class town, we're a lot of proud people. And for the club to celebrate their history along with the town, I think it's fabulous."

No club has lifted the Challenge Cup more times than Wigan and on Saturday, 28 May, they could become the holders for the 20th time as they take on Huddersfield Giants.

Head coach Matt Peet is knows all too well the weight of history on their shoulders. He said: "The film is about the history of the club, those that have come before us.

"This team hasn't earned the right to be on that video yet and that is what we have to do."

Wigan Warriors celebrate after the Challenge Cup semi final match. Credit: Press Association

To many in the town it feels long overdue - it is nine years since they last brought the prestigious trophy home.

Wigan star Liam Byrne said the team has had their eye on the prize all season.

He said: "It has been a while since we have been able to get our hands on some silverware.

"It's something that we have been striving for, all the way through the season.

"This is our first time to grab something and we're hoping for the best."

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

For the first time in 15 years, the Rugby League Cup final will not take place at Wembley but instead be played at the spectacular new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants will meet on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

The kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.