Liverpool FC will celebrate with a victory parade regardless of how the team fares in their Champions League final clash against rivals Real Madrid.

The Reds will take on the Spanish side at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, 28 May - four decades after Bob Paisley's team were defeated by the same team in 1981.

Whatever the result, manager Jurgen Klopp said there will be a trophy parade in Liverpool as “we have so many reasons to celebrate.”

In 2019, an estimated 750,000 people took to the streets to see their football heroes after their win against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Here's everything you need to know on what is expected to be a very busy day:

Real Madrid and Liverpool go head to head at the Champions League final on Saturday. Credit: PA images

When is the parade?

The parade will take place on Sunday, 29 May, the day after Liverpool plays Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The celebrations will start from 4pm and is expected to take a number of hours to reach the end of the route.

Where will the trophy parade start and finish?

The same as the 2019 parade, the 13.5km route will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city.

It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout (in Childwall) and on to the Rocket flyover.

The route of the Liverpool FC Champions League trophy parade. Credit: Google Maps

From there, it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Who will be on the open-top buses?

Matt Beard’s Liverpool Women’s side will be celebrating in one bus and Jurgen Klopp‘s in another after a successful year for the entire club.

How can I find out where the bus is?

Social media channels for LFC on @LFCHELP on Twitter, Liverpool City Council on @LpoolCouncil on Twitter and Culture Liverpool on @CultureLpool on Twitter will all have live updates.

How do I get there?

Find all the information on transport ahead of the parade here.

The club will celebrate their return from Paris with or without the trophy. Credit: PA images

Who can go to the event?

Everyone, the parade is free for everyone to watch.

Please be advised though, if you are bringing young children to the event, that prams can be difficult to navigate in the crowds.

Anyone requiring walking assistance is advised that there will not be seating.

Culture Liverpool advise that you watch the parade close to your home and walk to any specific areas you wish to view the parade.

Culture Liverpool ask fans not to bring their pets, unless they are assistance animals. Credit: PA images

Can I bring my dog?

Culture Liverpool advise people thinking about attending the parade to avoid bringing their pets, unless they are assistance animals.

Due to the large amount of people and loud noises which can be distressing to animals.

Should I expect anything else from the day?

As the date for the trophy parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, tributes will be paid to the 39 supporters who lost their lives in Brussels in 1985.