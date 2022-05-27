A sea of Liverpool fans are descending on Paris ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Tens of thousands of supporters - many without tickets - are making the short trip across the Channel to watch their side at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

At Dover, three hour long queues have built up with the combination of the half-term break and Reds fans travelling to Paris thought to be to blame.

Travellers have described the situation as a 'shambles' saying that there was 'no organisation whatsoever'.

On Twitter, Suleman Qureshi posted: “The queues at dover are ridiculous as expected. The Reds have taken over!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool John Lennon Airport has put an extra 30 flights on to fly fans to the French capital for the historic match.

The airport has decorated with balloons, banners and lights for the big occasion.

A huge security operation swung into operation on Friday, in time for kick-off against the Spanish Champions.

For those supporters who haven't got tickets for the game in the Stade, UEFA officials have set up a Fan Zone in the east of the city six miles from the ground.

Liverpool fans pose for a photo at The Kop Bar in Paris ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Credit: PA images

Back in the UK, fans are geared up to watch the watch from their homes, down the pub and fan zones across the country.

People living on Penmann Crescent in Halewood have gone all out with flags, cardboard cut-outs, balloons and floodlights ahead of the final.

'Klopp' Street prepares for the Champions League final. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Meanwhile, police have warned fans not to bring flares into Liverpool ahead of the Champions League.

Merseyside Police's tactical commander for the weekend, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, said: "Flares are dangerous.

"It's become accepted that they are at sporting stadiums and sporting events. These are dangerous things."

If Liverpool beat Real, they will finish the season with a cup treble and avenge their defeat to Madrid in the final four years ago.