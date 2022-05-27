A Manchester Arena attack survivor who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair said he has put together a team of superheroes, including medics who helped him recover, to join him.

Martin Hibbert, 45, is hoping to raise £1 million for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA) when he takes on the climb next week.

Joining him on the challenge will be lifelong friends, supporters of the cause and the nurse and physio who helped him recover after the attack on May 22 2017.

Mr Hibbert said: "When I decided I wanted to do Kilimanjaro and they said right you've got to put a team together, I almost looked at it like The Avengers.

"I was like Tony Stark bringing all these superheroes with me."

He added: "We've got a mixed bunch, but honestly the banter... you wouldn't be able to show it on TV."

Martin Hibbert and trauma nurse Stuart Wildman who are taking on the Kilimanjaro challenge together Credit: ITV News

Stuart Wildman, 44, is a consultant nurse at Salford Royal Hospital, and first met Mr Hibbert when he was a patient.

He said: "Going into his side room that morning when I met Martin for the first time, five years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think this was how our journey would turn out."

Mr Wildman, from Rochdale, said he first saw Mr Hibbert's determination in the hospital when he worked to be fit enough to visit his daughter Eve, also injured in the explosion after the Ariana Grande concert.

He said: "That's why we are where we are today, his drive and his determination is absolutely inspirational."

Supporting Mr Hibbert on the climb will be Chris Paton, a tissue viability nurse who will monitor his skin and give bladder and bowel care.

He said: "When you can't feel below the point of injury it's very easy to have a problem. We've had to do a lot of research."

Mr Paton, 40, said he has been able to use Mr Hibbert as an example for other patients at Salisbury Hospital, where he works.

He said: "The fact people can see that a spinal injury isn't a reason not to do things, even if that's the only thing that people take away from this then it is worth it."

Mark Pilling, 44, a long-time friend of Mr Hibbert's, said he expected to feel emotional on reaching the top of the mountain.

He said: "I think to reach the summit for all of us, most importantly for Martin, will just go on to prove what he has been saying all along, that anything is possible.

"My only dread when he gets to the top is what is his next challenge going to be!"

Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve who was also injured in the blast.

Also among the team of 10 on the challenge will be Graeme Hackland, chief information officer at Williams Racing, who will be doing the climb in memory of Sir Frank Williams, the Formula 1 team founder who was spinal cord injured in a car crash in 1986 and died last year.

He said: "Thinking about being at the top makes the hairs stand up on the back of my neck."

Ollie Buncombe, special projects co-ordinator at the SIA, said news of the challenge had already raised awareness of the association.

He said: "It's phenomenal to be able to support more people and for more people to be finding out about the work the SIA does."

