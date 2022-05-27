Play Brightcove video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

Preparations are well underway at the Grandstand in Douglas ahead of the opening weekend of the Isle of Man TT.

Teams across the motorsport community have been working to create the 2022 TT paddock, where thousands of fans are expected to watch the races over the next two weeks.

New additions to the paddock include a refurbished control tower, a studio built to accompany the new race livestream and a dedicated 'fan zone'.

The TT paddock is open to visitors for the fortnight giving fans the opportunity to chat with riders and motorsport teams. Credit: Duke Travel

After three years away, there were doubts that the TT would return to the island.

Those fears were also felt by those organising the event, who have said they are "relieved" to see it back.

Paul Phillips, TT Business Development Manager said: "It was impossible not to think that we wouldn't maybe be doing it again. It's exciting to see it back but also exciting to see it back in a new way".

The first TT practice session will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday 29th May from the Grandstand. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Early estimations suggest over 40,000 people will be visiting the island during the TT period.

The Isle of Man TT starts on Saturday 28 May and runs through to Friday 10 June.

Racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.