Behind the scenes at the Grandstand ahead of the Isle of Man TT opening weekend
Video report by Joshua Stokes
Preparations are well underway at the Grandstand in Douglas ahead of the opening weekend of the Isle of Man TT.
Teams across the motorsport community have been working to create the 2022 TT paddock, where thousands of fans are expected to watch the races over the next two weeks.
New additions to the paddock include a refurbished control tower, a studio built to accompany the new race livestream and a dedicated 'fan zone'.
After three years away, there were doubts that the TT would return to the island.
Those fears were also felt by those organising the event, who have said they are "relieved" to see it back.
Paul Phillips, TT Business Development Manager said: "It was impossible not to think that we wouldn't maybe be doing it again. It's exciting to see it back but also exciting to see it back in a new way".
Early estimations suggest over 40,000 people will be visiting the island during the TT period.
The Isle of Man TT starts on Saturday 28 May and runs through to Friday 10 June.
Racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.