The Tardis is just one of the iconic objects that have materialised in Liverpool for a new Dr. Who exhibition.

Hosted by the city's World Museum the display opens to the public today.

Visitors will also be greeted by the Doctor's arch enemies the Daleks, Cybermen and weeping Angels.

The Daleks join other arch enemies at the exhibition Credit: Doctor Who@bbcdoctorwho

A host of stars narrate the exhibition including The League of Gentlemen's Mark Gatiss, who wrote episodes of the series, as well as actress Zoe Wanamaker and Sky at Night presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

The exhibition spans the whole 60 years of Doctor Who and is just a fantastic array of props, costumes and objects, some of which haven’t been seen on display before. A lot of the storylines from the show were based on real science so there are inspirations from the natural world, from cybernetics, from AI and from astrophysics and there is a real depth to the show that is underpinned by science. Catherine Johnson, National Museums Liverpool

Visitors will get the chance to come face to face with a Cyberman Credit: Doctor Who @bbcdoctorwho

Visitors to the exhibition will get the chance to get hands on with the Tardis console, climb inside a Dalek and even speak with a Dalek's voice.

It also includes a Liverpool Connections section exploring Merseyside stars who have featured in the series – from John Bishop to Sir Ken Dodd – and learn about how The Beatles almost met the Daleks.