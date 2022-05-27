The Tardis is just one of the iconic objects that have materialised in Liverpool for a new Dr. Who exhibition.
Hosted by the city's World Museum the display opens to the public today.
Visitors will also be greeted by the Doctor's arch enemies the Daleks, Cybermen and weeping Angels.
A host of stars narrate the exhibition including The League of Gentlemen's Mark Gatiss, who wrote episodes of the series, as well as actress Zoe Wanamaker and Sky at Night presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.
Visitors to the exhibition will get the chance to get hands on with the Tardis console, climb inside a Dalek and even speak with a Dalek's voice.
It also includes a Liverpool Connections section exploring Merseyside stars who have featured in the series – from John Bishop to Sir Ken Dodd – and learn about how The Beatles almost met the Daleks.