Play Brightcove video

Warning: You may find some of the content in this article upsetting.

CCTV footage of Rhamero West's killers running with the knife they fatally stabbed him with has been released by police.

Ryan Cashin 19, Giovanni Lawrence 20 and Marquis Richards, 17, were sentenced on Friday, 27 May, to a total of 63 years for murdering the teenager in September 2021 in Trafford.

The catering student was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife.

One of the four wounds severed an artery in the back of his left thigh and resulted a huge amount of blood loss.

Rhamero West was fatally stabbed in Old Trafford.

Local residents tried to give first aid to Rhamero West before paramedics arrived and conducted open heart surgery in the street.

He was then taken to hospital but died as a result of his catastrophic injuries.

All three have been convicted of his murder - with Lawrence driving the car in the pursuit and Richards handing the murder weapon to Cashin during the chase.

Police have released harrowing videos of the moments before and after the fatal stabbing.

Dash cam footage shows Marquis Richards getting out of a car with a large knife on Princess Road.

Play Brightcove video

The second clip shows is CCTV footage of Richards handing the knife to Ryan Cashin on Norton Street, moments before stabbing Rhamero West.

Cashin and Lawrence received life sentences, with minimum terms of 24 years and 21 years respectively before they can be considered for parole.

Richards will be detained in custody for at least 18 years.

All three laughed and waved to the upstairs public gallery as they were led from the dock.