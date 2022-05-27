Play Brightcove video

Jurgen Klopp has dedicated the Champions League final to the people of Ukraine.

The Liverpool FC boss appeared emotional in the team's final press conference ahead of their rival match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

Klopp, who has been the club manager for almost seven years, reflected on the venue for their 2018 final, which was also against Real Madrid, in Keiv.

When asked whether he has thought about Russia's invasion, Klopp said that the club is playing the final "for the people of Ukraine".

He said: "Until you asked me now I was only concerned about the game.

"I'm not sure if you expect from me a political message. To be honest, I'm happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons. It’s a really strange one."

Klopp goes on to say that the final being held in Paris rather than St Petersberg sends an important message to Russia.

"The war is still going on - you're right. We have to think about that", he said.

"Let's see that the game still happens and is not in St Petersberg, maybe, is exactly the right message Russia should get.

"Life goes on even when you try to destroy it.

"We play this final for all the people of Ukraine."