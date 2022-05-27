Liverpool fans face ban on shirts and scarves near Paris landmarks

A sea of fans wearing their red Liverpool shirts has gathered on a grass patch close to the Eiffel Tower.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters, many ticketless, were letting off flares, chanting and drinking.

Up to 70,000 fans are expected to arrive, according to local authorities, with some driving for 10 hours to reach the match.

People in Liverpool shirts and holding banners and waving flags could be seen across the city.

French police have warned that wearing any football club colours is banned near the Champs Elysees.

The restriction covers the popular tourist attraction area from the Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe.

Liverpool fans are in Paris in their thousands hoping to return with a seventh Champions League cup Credit: PA

Merseyside Police's Liverpool FC Twitter account said: "As of 15.00 on 26.05 until 18.00 on Sunday 29.05 it is prohibited to wear any football club colours in the area of the Champs Elysees.

"This includes scarves, hats, displaying banners etc. The police can issue a 135 Euro fine."

However, supporters were still seen with Liverpool shirts and memorabilia and officers did not appear to be stopping them.

Banners seen around the city read "up the Reds" and "Conquering Europe".