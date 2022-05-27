The mother of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street says his killers showed 'no remorse' throughout their trial.

Kelly Brown paid tribute to her son Rhamero West as she gave her victim impact statement at Manchester Crown Court.

On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in Old Trafford in September 2021.

Ryan Cashin, 19, Giovanni Lawrence, 20, and Marquis Richards, 17 were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero West. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife. One of the four wounds severed an artery in the back of his left thigh and resulted in a fatal loss of blood.

Local residents tried to give first aid to Rhamero and open heart surgery was conducted in the street but he later died in hospital.

CCTV footage shows killers chasing 16-year-old Rhamero West with knife in Trafford

All three were convicted last month of the joint enterprise murder - with Lawrence driving the vehicle in the pursuit and Richards handing the murder weapon to Cashin during the chase.

Catering student Rhamero had just completed his first day at college when he was attacked.

In an emotional statement, Ms Brown said: "Rhamero is our youngest son aged 16 and had his whole life ahead of him with so many goals he wanted to achieve. Goals that were taken away from him in such a cruel and horrific way.

"He was looking forward to his first day at college and he enjoyed even just his short time there. Rhamero was going to see his friends after college and he never made it home.....

"We are doing a life sentence and things will never be the same again for us and his family. Rhamero touched the lives of not just his family and friends but the community as well.

Rhamero West

She went on to say: "From start to finish during this trial I have seen no remorse from any of the defendants."

Addressing them directly she added: "You have been giggling and smirking in the dock like it's all a big game to you. This is real.

"None of you have any respect for myself, my family or even this courtroom."

Cashin and Lawrence received life sentences, with minimum terms of 24 years and 21 years respectively before they can be considered for parole.

Richards will be detained in custody for at least 18 years.

All three laughed and waved to the upstairs public gallery as they were led from the dock.

Manchester Crown Court.

Following sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "No parent should ever have to receive the news that their child has been killed and the perpetrators, refusing to admit responsibility, have only added to their suffering by forcing them to endure the pain of a trial.

"These three caused carnage across south Manchester in the lead-up to Rhamero's death and it's a miracle that no members of the public were also injured as a result of their reckless driving and acts of violence."