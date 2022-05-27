Greater Manchester Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with a 'serious' sexual offence in Stockport.

On Monday 23 May, officers received a report that a teenage boy had been attacked in woodland near the town centre on Sunday 8 May, between 5pm and 7pm.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 40s or 50s, about 6ft 4 inches tall, skinny with wrinkly skin and long, unkempt fingernails.

He had a long nose and thinning, brown hair, and was wearing black-rimmed glasses; he also had stubble with a few grey hairs. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a smart polo shirt with a red logo in the top corner, dark blue jeans and possibly brown or muddy shoes.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Moyles, of GMP's Stockport division, said: "This is a horrific assault that has left the young victim traumatised, and he is being supported by specialist officers and services.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly where the attack took place.

"I can reassure the community that, although we haven’t received further reports of this nature in the time preceding or following this incident, we have increased patrols across the district."

Can you help?