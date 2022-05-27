Play Brightcove video

The heartbreak of losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final will spur Liverpool on to beat the Spanish champions in Paris in this year's final.

That is the belief of former Reds defender and 2005 Champions League winner Jamie Carragher who feels Mo Salah has a particular score to settle.

The Egyptian was forced off during the final four years ago after a challenge by Real's Sergio Ramos left him with a dislocated shoulder.

Liverpool's Mo Salah injured during the 2018 Champions League Final Credit: Maurizio Borsari/AFLO/PA Images

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-1 that night in Kyiv and Carragher believes those memories will be motivation ahead of this year's meeting in Paris.

He says: "The players are the same as the fans. You look back at Mo Salah already and it looks like he's desperate to play Real Madrid and is delighted and can't wait to get his boots on in Paris.

"There is still a lot of players who played in that final and we'll all be looking for a little bit of revenge.

"Revenge is a word that doesn't sound very sporting so maybe revenge is the wrong word but they definitely want to get one over on them."

Carragher is confident this Liverpool team will come out on top in the final. That's a sentiment shared by another Reds legend David Fairclough.

He says: "I think Real Madrid are a team Liverpool are capable of beating.

"Man City had the game (semi final) won an foolishly threw it away.

"I think Liverpool go into the game in every hope and confident knowing we can beat Real Madrid."

The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is set to take place at 20:00 on Saturday, 28 May.

