A sex offender is beginning a jail sentence after more than 2,000 obscene images of children were found on his phone.

David Martin Nappin, who is 38, was living in a probation hostel in Blackburn when he was arrested.

Nappin had been released on licence following a previous prison sentence on July 30, 2020. But police were called to the hostel by the manager when he discovered a phone hidden in Nappin's room.

Under the conditions of his previous sentence Nappin was supposed to declare owning any device capable of accessing the internet to the police or probation service.

He was returned to prison as investigations got underway.

When specialist police officers examined the phone they discovered more than 2,000 indecent images, of which eight hundred and two were Category A, the most serious examples of child abuse.

Robert Richards, East MOSOVO Team said: "The images in this case were described as harrowing, and Nappin by his own admission, not only wishes to view indecent images, but to also act on those desires, and presents a very high risk of serious harm to female children under 10."

Nappin was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by an extended licence of seven years.

He will continue to be subject to sex offender notification requirements and a revised Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.