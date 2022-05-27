Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

When dramatic footage of a huge fire in Preston city centre started to appear on social media, the hearts of thousands of people sank across the North West.

The building engulfed in flames used to be home to the 'iconic' nightclub, Tokyo Jo's, and was now completely destroyed beyond repair.

Nicknamed Tokes, it was the heart of Preston's nightlife in the 1990s and noughties and sparked countless memories from years gone by

The entrance to Tokyo Jo's in the 90s Credit: Blog Preston

Speaking to some of former clubbers, the most remembered thing about the club was the sticky carpet, closely followed by the queues all the way up Church Street.

If you were a young man, you would be nervous walking past the bouncers because you would be worrying about what you had on your feet.

Trainers were not allowed at Tokyo Jo's.

Livin' Joy performing at Tokyo Jo's in 1996 Credit: Sarah Littleford

Student nights in the 90s were also stuff of legend at Tokes.

Beer was 50p a pint - but only at the top bar - and as soon as someone went to the loo, the prices would be hiked go up.

Tokyo Jo's drinks voucher Credit: Mark Freejack

The building which housed Tokyo Jo's opened in 1928 as a cinema and over the years there were a number of changes to the building.

The balcony was removed and the stalls were covered over with a new floor to make the nightclub below.

Unfortunately, the movie theatre closed in 1992...but the nightclub remained.

The building originally opened in 1928 as a cinema Credit: Archive

Over the years there were a lot of names including Top Rank and Clouds.

But it was in 1990, after a million pound refurb, Tokyo Jo's was born.

It attracted a lot of big names over the years including the iconic ITV late night show the Hitman and Her.

Play Brightcove video

Produced by Granada Television, the show toured nightclubs, broadcasting the music and dancing at clubs in the late 80s and early 90s.

They filmed at Tokyo Jo's in 1991, introducing a very young boy band called Take That.

Tokyo Jo's closed in 2006, but did re-open with a number of different names including Lava and Ignite and Evoque.

Play Brightcove video

Mark Freejack was resident there for 22 years, and is "heartbroken" after the fire deemed the building unsafe.

He said: "It's the last of the big clubs in the North West. In Blackburn you had Peppermint Place, you had the Syndicate in Blackpool, and in Preston it was Tokyo Jo's.

"It is sad, but the music and the memories will live on, the club was bricks and mortar, it was the people which made the club".

Play Brightcove video

Sarah Littleford was a regular at Tokyo Jo's back in the 1990s and early 2000s, and shared some photos of her memories with us.

She even came to the demolition site to get a special memento, an original Tokyo Jo's brick.

Sarah at Tokyo Jo's with friends circa 1996 Credit: Sarah Littleford

Sarah said "I don't know what I'll do with it. It might end up in the garage with all my other Tokes stuff, including a lot of flyers from back in the day.

"For me, Tokyo Jo's was so special. You always made new friends when you were queueing at the ladies toilets.

"It was a very different time. There were no mobile phones, no social media, you just met up with your friends, danced, had fun and made memories."

Granada Reports' Claire Hannah with Sarah and THAT Tokyo Jo's brick Credit: ITV news

Some businesses remain closed as the demolition continues, but Preston at Night spokesman Michelle Ragnozzi said the city will "survive these things."

He said: "The city is vibrant and alive, and we're hoping for something just as iconic to replace it".

A Tokyo Jo's Reunion was already planned for the Jubilee weekend on Thursday, 2 June, at a bar opposite the old venue

In 2019, before the pandemic, almost 2,000 people went to two Tokyo Jo’s Reunion events at the original venue.

A special Jubilee reunion is taking place at a bar across the road from where so many people used to queue to get into Tokes.

Despite the building being demolish, one thing is clear - the many memories of Tokyo Jo's will stay alive.

Three teenagers who were arrested in connection with the fire have been released on bail.