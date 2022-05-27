Police are searching for an eight-year-old child who is believed to have been taken from her primary school in Blackpool by a woman.

Darcy Shea was last seen outside St Cuthbert’s Primary School on Lightfoot Avenue in Blackpool shortly before 9am on Friday, 27 May.

Lancashire Police say she left the school with a woman believed to be Jane Prior, 60, possibly in a blue Mitsubishi Colt car.

Darcy is white with blond hair in a pony tail and was last seen wearing a royal blue cardigan with a St Cuthbert’s school badge on, a white polo shirt, skirt and white socks.

Ms Prior has links to Preston and North Wales, but police believe she may still be in the local area.

Supt Becky Smith, of West Police, said: “While there is no suggestion that Darcy is at any immediate risk we are growing more and more concerned about her welfare as time goes on.

"Jane Prior and Darcy are known to one another but Jane did not have permission to take her from the school and we need to find them both as soon as we can.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious at the school this morning or who sees Darcy in company with an older woman to get in touch immediately.

"Please can anyone in a park or open space or at an amusement park please keep their eyes open."

Police have appealed directly to Jane. Supt Becky Smith said: “Jane, please get in touch with us.

"It is obvious that you care for Darcy but as time goes on her family are understandably becoming increasingly concerned and as a mother I would urge you to make contact with us urgently and return Darcy as she too will be confused.

"Whatever the reasons are that have led to this incident today, we will listen to you and look to give you any support that you need.

"I have specially trained officers ready to take your call now so please call us on 07929 764987."

Officers are carrying out searches and conducting a number of enquiries to try and find the pair.

Anyone with information or sightings of either Jane, Darcy or the vehicle is asked to call 999 immediately quoting log 292.