All you need to know about the return of the Isle of Man TT races
The Isle of Man TT is making its grand return after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'TT' stands for 'Tourist Trophy', which is apt given the thousands of visitors the Island receives during the two-week period to watch the thrilling spectacle.
So here's a guide to all the things you need to know about the return of the iconic races.
New Additions for 2022
While much of what fans are familiar with has stayed the same, organisers have introduced a variety of new features to the races.
These include:
LIVE Streamed Coverage - opening up the TT to be watched live around the world
TT 'Fan Zone' - giving fans free access to riders, interviews and videos at the Grandstand
Reduction in grid numbers - 50 per race
Warm-up laps during race days
Refurbished Race Control Tower - installing new equipment and technology to help manage racing
Digital Scoreboard - replacing the old wooden scoreboard
Digital Red Flag - a new safety system installed around the track to manage red flag incidents
All Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted on the Isle of Man, meaning no rules around testing, face coverings or social distancing.
Race Schedule
Practice Week:
Sunday 29th May - 12:30pm - 6:30pm
Monday 30th May - 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Tuesday 31st May - 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Wednesday 1st June - 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Thursday 2nd June - 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Friday 3rd June - 12:30pm - 4:30pm
Race Week:
Saturday 4th June - 10:00am - 9:00pm
Monday 6th June - 10:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8th June - 10:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 10th June - 10:00am - 9:30pm
The full racing scheduled for 2022 can be found here.
103 Years of Racing
The Isle of Man TT is an annual event that has been held on the Isle of Man for most years since 1907.
It was not until 1911 that the course was extended to what is known today as the 'Mountain Course' made up of 37.73 miles of public roads.
Since then, the event has often been named the 'most dangerous racing even in the world', due to the number of fatalities there has been while racing.
The only times the races were cancelled was from 1915 to 1919 due to the First World War, 1940 to 1945 due to the Second World War, 2001 after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, and in both 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Course
The TT course is made up of 37.73 miles of public roads and is often known as the 'Mountain Course' due to the last quarter of a lap, which sees the rider travel over the Mountain Road from Ramsey to Douglas.
A total of 37 milestones are positioned around the course, one at each mile of the track.
Many of the corners around the track have been named, some after individuals linked to the TT.
For example, the 'Morecambe Missile' John McGuinness has a corner on the course named after him.
Race Format
Riders compete in a time-trial format, setting off at staggered times in an attempt to set the fastest time around the course.
Races take place on public roads which are closed to everyday users at various times throughout the two-week period.
The event consists of one week of practice sessions, where teams can become familiar with their bike on the course, followed by race week.
Where can I watch the races?
Those attending the races in-person are encouraged to watch the races at various positions around the course, with the Grandstand being a popular central point.
ITV4 will also be broadcasting an hour-long highlights programme on various nights through the TT fortnight.
In a new move this year, TT+ is a new digital streaming service that will be showing the races live for those who are unable to travel to the Island.
TT in Numbers
The current lap record is held by Peter Hickman who set a time of 16 minutes and 42.7 seconds in 2018 with an average speed of 135.452mph.
Out of all of this year's riders, John McGuinness holds the most TT wins having won 23 in his TT career, with 47 podium finishes.
He is then followed by Michael Dunlop with 19 wins and Ian Hutchinson with 16 wins.
The fastest average lap speed set in a sidecar is 119.250mph which was set by Ben and Tom Birchall in 2018.
Since the races started in 1907, 260 riders have died while taking on the course.
The Marshals
Marshals are an integral part of the TT races making sure the event runs as safely as possible.
Just under 2,000 people registered to become a marshal for the TT in 2019.
Around 25% of those are Manx residents, with 60% from the UK and the remainder from all over the world.
Approximately 600 marshals are needed per racing session.
There are 12 Chief Sector Marshals positioned around the different sectors of the course and ten Deputy Sector Marshals.
The Isle of Man TT 2022 takes place from Saturday 28 May to Friday 10 June.