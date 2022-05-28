Anger for Liverpool fans as tour operator flight cancelled at last minute

Hundreds of Liverpool FC fans were turned away from Liverpool John Lennon Airport after a Paris-bound flight was cancelled at the last minute.Fans arrived at the airport expecting to board the 4am flight to Paris for the Reds' Champions League Final v Real Madrid.

But hundreds were turned away after the flight sold by the Widnes- based tour operator WorldChoice Sports was cancelled.Fans paid around £650 to fly to Paris this morning, May 28, and return on Sunday.

Steve Cook, from Formby, has followed the Reds across Europe and was there when the club won in Istanbul, was due to fly out on the 4am flight today with a friend.Steve said, "We got a text through to say the flight time had changed so we just presumed it had been delayed a bit. When we got there it was cancelled.""We're going to have empty seats in the stadium as a result of this and that's simply not on."Steve said he's going to now watch the game from home as it's too late in the day to make alternative arrangements to get to Paris.Last night a large group of people was stranded at the Rocket pub in Liverpool after their coaches due to take them to Paris did not arrive.

Play Brightcove video

Video of men crossing the channel in a speedboat

A group of Liverpool fans have used a speedboat to cross the Channel after their flight was cancelled.Paddy OToole, who is from Liverpool but lives in Jersey, and 12 other fans, hired a boat, from Jersey to Saint Malo on Friday, May 27.

LFC fans hire speedboat to cross channel after flight was cancelled Credit: Liverpool Echo

The men decided to head to Paris by boat after Paddy's son, Patrick, found out his friend's EasyJet flight to Paris was cancelled.

Fans hire speedboat and sing their way to Paris on the waves Credit: Liverpool Echo

"They got a flight to Jersey at last minute and asked us could we help get them to France."We felt sorry for the young lads so we had to do something."A video captured by Paddy shows the men on the speedboat singing on their way to Paris, nothing was going to stop them getting to the game.