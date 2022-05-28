Police have launched a manhunt for a double killer who is on the run after absconding from an open prison for a second time.

Darren Pilkington, 39, was jailed for manslaughter in 2006 after pushing 19-year-old Carly Fairhurst from Wigan down the stairs and leaving her for hours to die before calling 999.

The Prison Service said officers are working to “urgently” recapture Pilkington following his escape.

Darren Pilkington has gone on the run for a second time from an open prison

Over the past decade, Pilkington has been released four times but recalled on each occasion after breaking rules and going on drink and drug binges.

He was jailed for a sixth time a year ago after fleeing a bail hostel and being found in Wigan, where he is banned from visiting.

Pilkington was 15 when he was first locked up for beating to death 30-year-old Paul Akister during a fight outside a pub in Wigan.

Carly Fairhurst was pushed down the stairs by her ex boyfriend

The father of Darren Pilkington’s second victim, Carly Fairhurst, says “We don’t know where he is in the country. He could be heading this way – he has before."

“But ultimately it’s the pain of knowing that that cycle of release and recapture is going to continue.”

Mr Fairhurst has called for Pilkington to be sent to a tougher prison, saying he's a “danger to society”.

Pilkington had absconded again after going missing from a category D institution on Wednesday, 25th May 2022.

Category D prisons have minimal security and allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence to carry out work, education or for other resettlement purposes.

Carly and Pilkington struck up a penfriend relationship while he was in jail for Mr Akister’s manslaughter.

After her death, they discovered that Pilkington had attacked Carly on several occasions but she kept it from them.

Carly Fairhurst's parents have called for Darren Pilkington to be sent to a tougher prison

In late January 2006, the pair were minding a house for a friend in Ince when they had a row at the top of the stairs and Pilkington pushed Carly down the stairs.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “The prison and police are working together urgently to recapture the offender.

“While absconds have halved since 2010, the deputy prime minister has introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves.

“Those who abscond face tough consequences, including being returned to closed prison conditions and serving additional time behind bars."