Protest in Liverpool over plans to send refugees to Rwanda

Video of protest in Liverpool over Rwanda deportation scheme

A protest has taken place in Liverpool over controversial plans to send refugees to Rwanda.

A hundred refugees and asylum seekers are currently being housed at Home Office accommodation for refugees or asylum seekers in Liverpool.

The refugee charity, Care4Calais believe they could be amongst the first to be deported under the government's 'Rwanda policy'.

Campaigners of all ages gathered close to the Chinese Arch on Saturday 28 May for a small rally.

Campaigners of all ages gathered near the Chinese Arch Credit: ITV news

The Home Office says the scheme will discourage dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK and stop the dangerous trade of people trafficking.

Demonstrators are disputing claims Rwanda is the ideal solution for those seeking to rebuild their lives and have described it as a 'vicious policy'.

Many are said to be 'terrified' of being put on a plane to a country, known for it's human rights abuses.

Rwanda would take responsibility for the people who make the more than 4,000 mile journey. If they are successful in the asylum process, they would have long-term accommodation in Rwanda.

Campaigners say Liverpool should be able to welcome all refugees and asylum seekers Credit: ITV news

Crossing the Channel in small boats is to be made a crime and those who are allowed to stay in the UK will have to live in strictly-controlled camp-like environments while their cases are considered, the paper said.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said the scheme was needed to "save countless lives" from human trafficking.

The scheme is part of new plans to tackle people-smuggling gangs and increase UK operations in the Channel.

The plans to offshore asylum seekers to Rwanda were announced on 14 April and are the subject of several legal challenges.

Many asylum seekers have reported being terrified of being sent to Rwanda.

A Home Office spokesperson said:

"Rwanda is a safe and stable country, which has been recognised globally for their record in welcoming and integrating migrants and asylum seekers. It will be able to offer a home, stability, and a future for those in need.

"We are fully committed to working with Rwanda to offer safety to those seeking asylum and ultimately save lives through this innovative, ambitious partnership."

“The world-leading Migration Partnership will overhaul our broken asylum system, which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5bn a year – the highest amount in two decades."