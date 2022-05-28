Skip to content

Wigan clinch Challenge Cup glory for a record 20th time

Wigan Warriors celebrate record Challenge Cup win Credit: PA

Wigan Warriors have lifted the Challenge Cup for a record breaking 20th time.

A try four minutes from the end by winger Liam Marshall broke Huddersfield hearts.

The Giants were on course to end their 69-year wait for a cup victory when they led 14-12 throughout the final quarter, only for Marshall to strike a cruel blow and condemn them to a 16-14 defeat in front of a 51, 628 crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Huddersfield dominated the first half but could only manage a four-point lead at the break and in the end were left to reflect on an off day with the boot by full-back Tui Lolohea, who managed to kick just one of five attempts at goal.

It meant a second cup-final defeat in three years for Giants coach Ian Watson and captain Luke Yates following their one-point loss with Salford in 2020.

Wigan Warriors aim to mark their 150th birthday in style

Both teams return to Super League action next week, with Huddersfield facing the difficult trip to last season's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragon.

Wigan travel to Castleford Tigers.