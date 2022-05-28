Wigan clinch Challenge Cup glory for a record 20th time

Wigan Warriors have lifted the Challenge Cup for a record breaking 20th time.

A try four minutes from the end by winger Liam Marshall broke Huddersfield hearts.

The Giants were on course to end their 69-year wait for a cup victory when they led 14-12 throughout the final quarter, only for Marshall to strike a cruel blow and condemn them to a 16-14 defeat in front of a 51, 628 crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Huddersfield dominated the first half but could only manage a four-point lead at the break and in the end were left to reflect on an off day with the boot by full-back Tui Lolohea, who managed to kick just one of five attempts at goal.

It meant a second cup-final defeat in three years for Giants coach Ian Watson and captain Luke Yates following their one-point loss with Salford in 2020.

Both teams return to Super League action next week, with Huddersfield facing the difficult trip to last season's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragon.

Wigan travel to Castleford Tigers.