Video of family warning police of crush at turnstiles

Liverpool fans have been describing a 'terrifying crush', as they tried to get into the Stade de France for the Champions League final.

Merseyside Police have described it as the 'worst match' they have experienced but they have praised the "exemplary behaviour' of Liverpool supporters in shocking circumstances.

Shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.

Fans affected by the situation said police officers used pepper-spray "unprovoked" while they were waiting to get in.

Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was "totally inaccurate".

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said on Twitter: "MERPOL was deployed to this evening's match.

"Can only describe it as the worst European match I've ever worked or experienced.

"I thought the behaviour of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances.

"You were not late 100%."

Prefecture de Police, the Parisian police force, said in a statement queues formed after fans arrived without tickets.

It continued: "Exerting strong pressure to enter the enclosure, these supporters delayed access to spectators with tickets.

"Taking advantage of this action, a number of people managed to cross the gates protecting the stadium enclosure.

"The rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm and the evacuation of the disturbers outside the forecourt of the Stade de France.

"The dispersal of the spectators takes place without difficulty. No major incident was observed in the two fan zones."

Footage shows appeared to show people climbing over barriers as crowds built up, and the kick-off was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Police carrying shields and riot gear had moved into the area shortly after 8pm.

Supporters showed what appeared to be tickets to officers after a gate was closed, denying them entry.

Fans with tickets forced to queue for hours outside the Stade de France Credit: PA

Liverpool supporters said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut.

One fan said: "This will be pinned on us, but it's nothing to do with us.

"There's hundreds here causing trouble, they're not even for the game - it's chaos."

Liverpool fans with tickets were later let into the stadium hours after queuing up and well after the match began.

Officers used tear gas, batons and shields to force young locals away from the area outside.

Liverpool later released a statement calling for a thorough investigation into events outside the ground.

A club spokesperson said: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at the Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."