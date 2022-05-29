Fans line the streets to support Liverpool team on homecoming parade

Fans lined the streets of Liverpool to show support for Jurgen Klopp's team on their return from the Champions League Final in Paris.

The Reds were denied a seventh European cup as Real Madrid won the 2022 Champions League final, for a record breaking 14th time.

But it's been a memorable season for Liverpool, who had set their sights on the quadruple but had to settle for the double, after winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp beaming on the open top bus tour

Jurgen Klopp and his team had beaming smiles as their open top bus made it's way through the city, cheered on by fans along the route.

The parade also included for the first time, the Liverpool FC Women's side who won the Women's C

A sea of red as thousands of fans pack Liverpool city centre for team's homecoming parade

hampionship trophy in April.

A bride and groom join fans for the homecoming parade and mark the moment with a kiss

A bride and groom join the sea of red in the city centre and marked the moment with a kiss.

There were flares, screams and cheers as the team passed through the city.

Supporters said they were proud of their team, and just happy to be able to get out and celebrate with them, especially after the Covid pandemic which kept people apart.

Earlier the team made a poignant visit to the Heysel memorial, to mark the 37th anniversary of the disaster in which 39 people died.

Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson laid flowers at the memorial at the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, to remember the tragic events following Liverpool FC' s match v Juventus in the final of the European Cup.