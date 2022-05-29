Wigan fans had waited nine years to see their club crowned Challenge Cup winners again, so when they learned that their heroes were running late for their homecoming party there was never any prospect of them heading home.

It was definitely worth the wait. When the Warriors' team bus eventually pulled up at the club's Robin Park training complex, more than two hours later than scheduled, the celebrations were already in full swing.

Wigan assistant coach Lee Briers celebrates with supporters Credit: ITV Granada

Young Wigan fans get to hold the Challenge Cup Credit: ITV Granada

Wigan Head Coach Matt Peet raises the Challenge Cup Credit: ITV Granada

A huge crowd roared the Wigan team as they took to the stage with one of sport's oldest and most prestigious pieces of silverware - the Challenge Cup.

Wigan's 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw the club extend their record of Challenge Cup wins to 20.

It was the Warriors' first trophy in four years and a special one too, in Head Coach Matt Peet's first season in charge.

"Super League next!" shouted one fan from the crowd.

"I hope so, mate. We'll be trying our hardest," replied Peet.

Wigan captains Thomas Leuluai and Liam Farrell lift the Challenge Cup Credit: ITV Granada

Excited Wigan fans get to see the Challenge Cup close up Credit: ITV Granada

If the day wasn't exciting enough, fans were left pinching themselves when Wigan's assistant coach, Lee Briers, took the trophy on a walkabout amongst the crowd.

The cup success means Wigan have even more reason to celebrate in 2022 as they mark their 150th birthday.