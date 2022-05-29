Two people seriously injured after light plane crash in Wigan

Two people have been seriously injured after a light plane crash in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said they responded to reports of a light aircraft crashing at around 1.10pm in a field just off Rindle Road, Tyldesley, near Wigan

The police confirmed both occupants of the vehicle, two men aged in their 50s and 70s, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Aircraft overturned after crashing in a field in Wigan Credit: MEN

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said:

"Just before 1.30pm this afternoon, five fire engines from Farnworth, Leigh, Irlam and Atherton, along with a Technical Response Unit from Leigh were called to reports of an aircraft crash on Rindle Road, Tyldesley.

"Crews quickly arrived at the scene and worked to make the area safe.""Firefighters using trauma equipment and a long board worked with colleagues from Northwest Ambulance Service to treat two people at the scene, before they were taken to the hospital."

The Civil Aviation Authority has started an investigation.