How to watch the Isle of Man TT races
Thousands of tourists are expected to travel to the Isle of Man to witness the iconic TT races.
Fans who are on-Island are encouraged to watch the races from a number of positions around the course.
However, a number of options are available for those who are unable to travel to the island to witness the racing.
TT+ LIVE Coverage
A new streaming service has been introduced for the 2022 TT, allowing fans to watch the event live for the first time in its 115-year history.
Coverage will span over both practice week and race week, with presenters broadcasting from a newly-built studio at the Grandstand.
Other new additions will see a new kerb-cam bringing a different angle to the racing, alongside a second heli-cam capturing content from the skies.
The full coverage is available after a one-off payment of £14.99.
More on the service can be found here.
ITV4 TT Highlights
As well as the live coverage, ITV4 will also broadcast the usual highlights programme which can be seen in the UK and Ireland each night from 9:00pm.
This includes three special episodes looking at the story of the Honda Fireblade, the Dave Molyneux story and an episode on women at the TT.
The full schedule is as follows:
PRACTICE WEEK
Monday 30th May, 9:00pm
Honda: Team of Champions, The Fireblade Story
Tuesday 31st May, 9:00pm
Legend on 3 Wheels: The Dave Molyneux Story
Wednesday 1st June, 9:00pm
Ladies of Mann: The Story of Women at the TT
Thursday 2nd June, 9:00pm
TT 2022 Preview Show
Friday 3rd June, 9:00pm
Qualifying Highlights
RACE WEEK
Saturday 4th June, 9:00pm
RST Superbike TT Race Highlights
Sunday 5th June, 9:00pm
3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race Highlights
Monday 6th June, 9:00pm
Monster Energy Supersport TT Race Highlights
Tuesday 7th June, 9:00pm
RL360 Superstock TT Race Highlights
Wednesday 8th June, 9:00pm
Bennetts Supertwin TT Race Highlights
Saturday 11th June, 9:00pm
Monster Energy Supersport TT Race Highlights
Friday 10th June, 9:00pm
Milwaukee Senior TT Race Highlights
Saturday 11th June, 9:00pm
3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race
Other TV Channels Around the World
Highlights of the races will also be shown in a number of countries around the world.
These include:
USA - MayTV
Australia - Fox
Poland - Motowizja
New Zealand - Sky
Brazil - ESPN
Canada - REV TV
Spain - RTVE
Czech Republic - 02 TV Sport
Germany - Motorvision
France - Automoto La Chaine
South Africa - SuperSport
Dates and times of the broadcast can be found on local TV listings.
The Isle of Man TT starts on Saturday 28 May and runs through to Friday 10 June.
Racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.