Thousands of tourists are expected to travel to the Isle of Man to witness the iconic TT races.

Fans who are on-Island are encouraged to watch the races from a number of positions around the course.

However, a number of options are available for those who are unable to travel to the island to witness the racing.

TT+ LIVE Coverage

A new streaming service has been introduced for the 2022 TT, allowing fans to watch the event live for the first time in its 115-year history.

Coverage will span over both practice week and race week, with presenters broadcasting from a newly-built studio at the Grandstand.

Other new additions will see a new kerb-cam bringing a different angle to the racing, alongside a second heli-cam capturing content from the skies.

The full coverage is available after a one-off payment of £14.99.

More on the service can be found here.

TT+ is being trialed as a new way to watch the races. Credit: Isle of Man TT

ITV4 TT Highlights

As well as the live coverage, ITV4 will also broadcast the usual highlights programme which can be seen in the UK and Ireland each night from 9:00pm.

This includes three special episodes looking at the story of the Honda Fireblade, the Dave Molyneux story and an episode on women at the TT.

The full schedule is as follows:

PRACTICE WEEK

Monday 30th May, 9:00pm

Honda: Team of Champions, The Fireblade Story

Tuesday 31st May, 9:00pm

Legend on 3 Wheels: The Dave Molyneux Story

Wednesday 1st June, 9:00pm

Ladies of Mann: The Story of Women at the TT

Thursday 2nd June, 9:00pm

TT 2022 Preview Show

Friday 3rd June, 9:00pm

Qualifying Highlights

The ITV4 highlights programmes run through practice week and race week.

RACE WEEK

Saturday 4th June, 9:00pm

RST Superbike TT Race Highlights

Sunday 5th June, 9:00pm

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race Highlights

Monday 6th June, 9:00pm

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race Highlights

Tuesday 7th June, 9:00pm

RL360 Superstock TT Race Highlights

Wednesday 8th June, 9:00pm

Bennetts Supertwin TT Race Highlights

Saturday 11th June, 9:00pm

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race Highlights

Friday 10th June, 9:00pm

Milwaukee Senior TT Race Highlights

Saturday 11th June, 9:00pm

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race

An hour-long programme will be broadcast each night during the TT fortnight. Credit: ITV4

Other TV Channels Around the World

Highlights of the races will also be shown in a number of countries around the world.

These include:

USA - MayTV

Australia - Fox

Poland - Motowizja

New Zealand - Sky

Brazil - ESPN

Canada - REV TV

Spain - RTVE

Czech Republic - 02 TV Sport

Germany - Motorvision

France - Automoto La Chaine

South Africa - SuperSport

Dates and times of the broadcast can be found on local TV listings.

The TT is available to watch in various countries around the world.

The Isle of Man TT starts on Saturday 28 May and runs through to Friday 10 June.

Racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.