Former Rangers, Scotland, and Manchester United goalkeeper Andy Goram has vowed to keep fighting after revealing he has been given six months to live.

The footballer, from Bury, in Lancashire, announced in April that he was being treated for terminal cancer after suffering what he thought was severe indigestion.

But, Goram has now confirmed in an interview with the Daily Record that he has declined the chance of chemotherapy, which doctors say could extend his life by three months.

The 58-year-old, who is best known for playing 184 times with Rangers, began feeling ill seven weeks ago when he was struggling to eat and drink.

The former Scotland has declined chemotherapy which could extent his life by three months. Credit: PA images

He sad: “It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.

"Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up.

“I couldn’t get a face-to-face with my GP for two weeks, by which time I was in total agony. I’d also lost four stone in four weeks.

“I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me.

“That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.”

Goram played for Scotland in the 1990s. Credit: PA images

Goram was diagnosed with Level 4 oesophageal cancer that had spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs.

His son, Danny, was by his side when a doctor informed him his condition was terminal.

“The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable,” he said. “Danny broke down while I was trying to assess the situation.

“The word ‘inoperable’ hit me hard. I knew I was in for a fight."

The former Manchester United stopper rejected the chance of chemotherapy after seeing the impact it had on his ex-wife Miriam during her cancer battle in 2021.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andy Goram makes a save, 2001. Credit: PA images

He said: “The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go – an average. If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six.

“After seeing what it did to Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu.

“Miriam had six chemotherapy treatments and three radiography sessions. It was hellish.

“But she had a goal because now she’s more or less beat it. My problem is there was no exit door for me to fight for.

"I can still go see friends and supporters’ clubs and still be myself. I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. The only difference is the time bomb ticking away.”

Manchester United have sent a message of support to their former goalkeeper.

They said: "Everybody at Manchester United is thinking of Andy Goram and his family after our former goalkeeper announced he has terminal cancer.

"Andy, everyone at United is thinking of you and sending you strength at this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know