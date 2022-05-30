Hillsborough survivors caught up in the chaos before the Champions League final experienced 'flashbacks' of the disaster, it has been revealed.

Shambolic scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris saw Reds supporters with tickets made to wait in 'crushing' queues until after the match began on Saturday, 28 May.

Hundreds of fans caught up in it said French police used pepper-spray "unprovoked" while they were waiting to enter the stadium.

The Hillsborough Survivors Supporters Alliance says the night brought back horrifying memories from 1989, when 97 Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed in the crush.

A spokesperson from the Alliance said: "The events... have increased the anxiety levels and flashbacks of many who were at Hillsborough.

"We feared another tragedy and hearing many stories - it's a miracle no one was killed.

"Please get in touch if you need to talk."

The French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra blamed the chaos on Liverpool fans with fake tickets and local French youths trying to force their way into the ground.

UEFA said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was "totally inaccurate".

Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, attended the match in Paris and said he had never witnessed such scenes since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Byrne has written to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to urge her to demand a formal investigation and apologies from UEFA and the French authorities.

He has called for an end to the treatment of football fans as “second-class citizens” and “animals”.

Merseyside Police described the behaviour of the vast majority of supporters as "exemplary".

Police in Paris said some fans had "employed strong force" in a bid to get into the stadium.