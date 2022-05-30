Play Brightcove video

A police officer has been taken to hospital after colliding with a double decker bus in north Manchester.

Dramatic video footage taken from Fernclough Road shows a Greater Manchester Police car had collided with the 119 Stagecoach service.

A female officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The bus operator announced shortly after 4pm that diversions were in place along Rochdale Road in both directions for numerous services, including the 112, 116, 117 and 119.

Clouds of thick smoke can also be seen, with the front of both vehicles visibly damaged.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: "This is a collision between a car – a police vehicle - and a bus on Fernclough Road in Manchester.

"Emergency services attended and a woman, an officer, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Both vehicles are being recovered."