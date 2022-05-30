An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the richter scale has hit parts of the UK, the third quake to hit the UK in less than 24 hours.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) confirmed the tremor which was recorded 8km below ground had hit parts of Shropshire and south Cheshire - with many saying they felt their beds move and furniture in their homes shake.

The tremor was centred on Wem in Shropshire, and it happened just after 3:30pm (BST) on Monday afternoon.

People in Cheshire have reported feeling the tremor.

One resident, Phil Savory wrote on twitter, "Anyone around Cheshire just feel a tremor? Nearly fell off my chair."

The earthquake was “felt by many residents in the region (mainly from within around 60km of the epicentre)”, said the BGS.

It added that people were reporting effects like “my chair wobbled”, “house felt like it moved from left to right”, “noticeable shaking coming through the floor”, “noticed an odd trembling through my office chair, faint but persisted for about three seconds” and “all the windows rattled”.

It was the third earthquake with a magnitude of more than two to hit the UK in the last 24 hours.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arran, North Ayrshire, Scotland just before 8am on Monday.

A quake with a magnitude of 2.3 struck in Sale, Greater Manchester, at 8.40pm on Sunday, according to the BGS.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they had not yet been called to any reports of incidents related to the quake.