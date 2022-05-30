An 81-year-old man was allegedly punched in the fact after confronting an abusive train passenger, who was shouting at a woman for 'sitting in his seat'.

British Transport Police (BTP) say the incident happened on-board a train between Liverpool Central and James Street stations.

A 71-year-old woman was sat in an empty seat just before 3pm on 19 April when a man subjected her to "a torrent of abuse".

As he continued to shout in her face, an 81-year-old man stepped in and told him to leave the woman alone.

Police say the man responded by shouting “she was in my seat” before punching the pensioner in the face.

Officers believe the man in this picture could help in their investigation. Credit: British Transport Police

Railway staff removed the man from the train at James Street station.

BTP are now investigating the incident and have released an image of a man who they think could help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 277 of 20/04/22.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.