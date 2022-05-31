Three nurses and two healthcare assistants have appeared in court after an investigation into the alleged ill treatment of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

All five appeared separately at Blackpool Magistrates Court to face the charges.

It follows a police investigation into the stroke unit at the Trust which began in November 2018.

The defendants are accused of offences relating to the theft of drugs and ill-treatment of patients.

Catherine Hudson, 52, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, is accused of seven counts of being a care worker, ill-treating or assaulting six people in her care between 2017 - 2018.

She is also accused of eight counts of conspiracy to steal from her employer between August 2014 - March 2018, and committing acts intended to pervert the course of justice in November 2018.

Matthew Pover, 39, of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, is accused of conspiracy to steal, theft from his employer, supplying a class C drug and offering to supply the class C drug, Zopiclone.

Victoria Holehouse, 31, of Riverside Drive, Hambleton, is accused of two counts of conspiracy to steal Zopiclone from her employer in November 2017.

Marek Grabianowski, 45, of Montpelier Avenue, Bispham, is accused of perverting the course of justice by disposing of evidence in an attempt to thwart a criminal investigation in November 2018.

He is also accused of three counts of conspiracy to steal from his employer between August 2014 and March 2018.

Charlotte Wilmot, 47, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, is accused of encouraging or assisting in the commission of a criminal offence - namely the ill-treatment or neglect of a patient by sedation in May 2017.

She is also accused of ill treating or neglecting a patient and five counts of conspiracy to steal drugs between September 2014-November 2018.

None of the defendants entered any pleas to the charges they face.

They have been granted unconditional bail and will appear at Preston Crown Court on 29 June, 2022.