Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck.

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 70 trees are being planted at RHS Bridgewater in Salford.

It is one of many places taking part in the 'Queen's green canopy' initiative as the nation celebrates the landmark anniversary.

The trees are being planted RHS Bridgewater's Victoria Meadow - named after the current Queen's predecessor.

It will include hawthornes, willows, poplar and oaks - one tree to mark every year of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The final tree will be planted on the Bank Holiday weekend as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

Tracy Snell is the Garden Manager and has been involved in the project since it was first suggested in 2021. Since then it has taken seven months to plant and cultivate the trees.

She said: "One of the things about the tree is that it is long lasting.

"The Queen has reigned for 70 years and the idea of planting a tree and planting it well is that it will be here for generations to come.

"A single tree can support a wide range of biodiversity and if you times that by 70 - there is lots of for future generations to enjoy."

It is a long term plan that will weather the storm and celebrate the Queens contribution for hundreds of years to come

Tracy added: "This is a place where we can celebrate what's great about British nature and British wildlife.

"And it will be a chance for people come out from the horticulture of the main gardens here at RHS Bridgewater to a place where they can reconnect with nature, slow down, look at what's going on around them and immerse themselves in being close to nature."

