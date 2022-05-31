The Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has revealed his phone and other belongings were stolen at the Champions League Final.

Steve Rotheram said "like too many others" it happened on the approach to the stadium in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

In a tweet he wrote: "Sorry if I've been quiet since Saturday but, like too many others, I had my phone and other belongings stolen by dippers on the approach to the stadium. If you need to contact me while I sort a new phone, my DMs are open. I'll have much more to say shortly."

The kick-off between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by half an hour with fans left struggling to get inside after queueing for hours.

The situation deteriorated further as French police began pepper spraying those trying to get inside the stadium.

UEFA initially blamed the "late arrival" of fans for the problems, however on Monday night (30 May), the organisation announced a 'comprehensive' review to "examine factors including decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all involved" in the final.

It comes as Liverpool fans strongly denied French authorities claiming masses of Reds supporters were trying to get into the final with fake tickets.

On Monday 30 May, French government ministers alleged "fraud at an industrial level". Credit: PA

France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin reiterated claims about fake tickets, saying fraud had taken place on an “industrial level”.

"There was massive fraud at an industrial level and organisation of fake tickets, 70 per cent of tickets were fake tickets coming into the Stade de France," Darmanin told a press conference.

Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, attended the match as a fan and said he had never witnessed such scenes since the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

He has written to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with a list of demands, including a formal probe and apologies, aimed at UEFA and the French authorities.

Liverpool have appealed to supporters who attended the game to report their experiences via a feedback form on their website.

