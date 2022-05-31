Rescue volunteers from Merseyside who saved the life of a man and his dog have been recognised for their determination and courage.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) awarded a Bronze gallantry medal and Framed Letters of Appreciation to the RNLI New Brighton volunteers who protect people on the River Mersey along the Wirral and Sefton coastlines.

New Brighton RNLI helm, Michael Stannard was presented with the charity’s Bronze gallantry medal at a ceremony at St James’ Palace by the Duke of Kent at the RNLI President’s Lunch which he called a "real privilege."

He was presented the prestigious award in recognition of his boat handling skills, seamanship and courage during the demanding service in July 2020.

A Framed Letter of Appreciation signed by the charity’s Chief Executive and a Medal Service Certificate was also awarded to volunteer crew members Oz Ramsey, Emily Craven and Thomas McGinn for their individual courage, collective teamwork and determination to save a life during the incident.

Stannard said it was a "real privilege" to attend the ceremony led by the RNLI's President, the Duke of Kent. Credit: RNLI

In July 2020, volunteers were alerted by the public that a person was in danger in the water. As lifeguards arrived to help, it was soon established that the conditions were too dangerous for them to enter the water.

When the volunteer crew's lifeboat travelled to the launch site, it was confirmed that two people and a dog were in trouble.

The crew spotted a man who was five meters offshore near the sea wall, with conditions becoming increasingly treacherous.

Stannard made the decision to bring the lifeboat as close to the casualty as he could by attempting recovery using a throwline - but the poor conditions meant he had to make multiple painstaking attempts.

Eventually, crew members Tom McGinn, Emily Craven and Oz Ramsey were able to pull the man towards the safety of the lifeboat.

Although exhausted, the casualty confirmed that another person was also in the water.

Arriving at the location the volunteers scanned the confused seas for the second person when a dog was spotted in the water, which was pulled onboard the lifeboat.

Stannard and his team were praised for their "skill, determination and courage." Credit: RNLI

Then, the crew headed back out to establish the whereabouts of the female casualty.

Emily Craven continued to monitor the condition of the man and reported that his condition was worsening. They were told that the woman was being assisted on the shore by rescue teams but she later died.

Once onshore, the man was handed over to the care of an ambulance crew and was taken to hospital.

Peter Rooney, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager said: "This was an extremely demanding call carried out in very challenging conditions, resulting in the saving of a life, and a dog.

"The seas encountered were not uniform in direction, size or speed and the inability to safely hold the vessel in position for any length of time whilst attempting to reach the casualty demanded considerable amounts of manoeuvring.

"Helm Stannard maintained high levels of concentration to ensure the lifeboat and crew were kept as safe as possible throughout the rescue.

"Whilst formulating plans and directing the crew, he retained an awareness of the situation and appreciation of the ordeal the crew were enduring."

Ian Thornton, RNLI New Brighton Lifeboat Operations Manager adds: "Our thoughts at RNLI New Brighton are with the family that were involved in this very difficult service.

"As a crew, the volunteers always launch in the aim to save everyone; unfortunately, this isn’t always possible.

"The team of RNLI New Brighton are extremely proud of Michael, Oz, Thomas and Emily for the skill, determination and courage shown that day. Oz, Thomas and Emily performed their duties faultlessly and without hesitation.

"They worked together as a team and reacted to the requirements of the situation in a very timely manner, recovering a man and a dog from the water which was physically difficult, and demonstrable abundance of courage whilst working in a dangerous environment.

"They had total faith in the ability of Michael and utmost trust in the lifeboat. Without doubt, they saved the lives of the male casualty and the dog that day."