Our Manx reporter Joshua Stokes reports.

The excitement is building for the Isle of Man TT Races as some of the world's fastest and best-known racers arrive to take part for the first time in three long years.

The opening qualifying take place this week (week of 30 April) before the actual racing gets underway next week.

Over the weekend, the weather gods were smiling on competitors as they took on the 37-mile Mountain Course - and the conditions could not be better.

Among the riders is Manxman Jamie Cringle.

For some riders, it has been a long time coming. A newcomer for this year's event is 24-year-old Jamie Cringle, who is from the Isle of Man and started motocross racing as a child.

"It's been brilliant. It's been dead for three years and now we're back", he said.

Back and bigger than ever, with the international event being shown live for the very first time in its 103-year history.

Olympic Skeleton champion Amy Williams, who is helping present TV coverage of the TT this summer, said it is exciting to have an audience watching live at home.

Olympic Skelton champion Amy Williams is presenting at the TTs this summer. Credit: ITV News

"You're going to watch everything", she said. "There's helicopters in the sky, there's cameras all over the course.

"The concentration, the preparation, the mentality of these riders - they're awe-inspiring and it's really incredible to be able to watch and see it.

"There's high energy, there's lots of people around and you can just feel the buzz. It's a big event and everyone has waited so long for it."

Hundreds of excited TT fans have travelled miles to watch their favourite riders take on the world-renowned Mountain Course.

As atmosphere continues to grow on the Island, all eyes turn to the riding stars who are hoping to keep putting on a show.

Over the weekend, it was Davey Todd who topped the Superbike class with a speed of 127.492mph, ahead of Dean Harrison and John McGuinness MBE.

Qualifying heats continues for the rest of the week.