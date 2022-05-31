Drivers have been delighted by a homemade sign that appeared alongside roadworks on a Peak District road last week.

Locals would first see an official hazard sign on a stretch of the A6 between the villages of Whaley Bridge, High Peak and Furness Vale, which stated "cats eyes removed" warning of the absence of guiding lights on the tarmac ahead.

A mystery person decided to take this literally and create a second notice, reading "mice very happy", suggesting that the changes to the road would have pleased nearby rodents.

People nearby have said how the sight brightens up their day.

Pranksters had the perfect response to roadworks sign saying "Cats eyes removed" Credit: MEN Media

One driver said: "I drive by this every day at the minute. Makes me chuckle every time."

Others, however, were just left confused, one saying: "Passed this today and didn’t make the connection."

Locals have also expressed their admiration at how realistic the unorthodox notice looked and the effort the so far anonymous sign maker went to in order to make passers by smile.

One person said: "Not a small amount of effort, which I respect." Another added: "I wish I could spend days doing this kind of stuff."