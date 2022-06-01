Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Líse McNally.

A baker from Merseyside has described the "lovely" response to her dessert being crowned the official pudding of the Platinum Jubilee.

Jemma Melville, from Southport, saw her tasty trifle win over 5,000 other original ideas.

Speaking about the immense response to her pudding, she said: "That's the real pleasure for me, seeing people around the world - which sounds crazy- making the pudding.

"It's just been amazing."

Jemma was taught to bake by her grandma. Credit: ITV News

And it has gone down a treat in her hometown where her grandmother - the source of Jemma's inspiration - will be recreating the pudding for her street party.

And away from the tables of Southport's streets, the pudding is on sale in the food hall of Fortnum and Masons, raising money for UK charities.

The trifle was crowned on BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking after the judges, including Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti, came to a unanimous decision.

It consists of:

Lemon curd Swiss roll on the bottom

St Clement’s jelly

Lemon custard

Amaretti biscuits

Mandarin coulis

Fresh whipped cream

Candied peel

Chocolate shards

Crushed amaretti biscuits

At the heart of her pudding, Jemma said she wanted it to be accessible for anyone to make, encouraging people to buy shop bought ingredients.

Jemma added: "The trifle is a complete tribute to three amazing women in my life - my nan, my gran and the Queen herself."