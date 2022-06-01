Fire crews have spent the night tackling a huge fire in Bury.

It it thought to have broken out at a building in Radcliffe on Tuesday (31 May) at around 9.15pm.

Pictures show huge clouds of smoke billowing from the scene on Milltown Street.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service warned residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said:

"Eight fire engines were quickly mobilised to the scene, where crews found a single-storey building well alight and generating a significant plume of smoke."Firefighters are currently working hard to tackle the blaze in sectors using jets and hose reels. Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.

"Firefighters have been working hard in challenging conditions to tackle the blaze using ground monitors, handheld jets, hose reels, lighting equipment, and breaking in-gear. Crews will continue firefighting operations throughout the night as they work to contain and extinguish the remaining pockets of fire and damp down hotspots."