The family of a man killed in a crash on the M61 have paid tribute to the 'genuine and caring father'.

Peter Howorth, 32, died in hospital following the collision near Kearsley in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Friday 27 May.Officers were called to the northbound M61 to reports an Audi A5 had been involved in a collision at around 5:25am.

Emergency services attended and Mr Howorth was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital, where he later died.

In a statement, Mr Howorth's family said: “Peter was loved by everyone that met him. A genuine and caring guy with a big heart who loved life.“A wonderful father, fiancé, son, brother and uncle. His family and friends are beyond devastated, words cannot express how much he will be missed by so very many people."Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the crash.Sgt Neil Pennington said: “Our thoughts are with Peter’s family who are currently being supported by specialist officers and are understandably devastated at losing a loved one.

"We’re continuing to ask anyone who may have seen anything or may have any dashcam footage to get in touch."Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call GMP on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 412 of May 27, 2022, or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.