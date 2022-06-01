City's new LGBT+ centre to open after £2.4 million redevelopment

Europe's first LGBT+ centre is to reopen in Manchester after undergoing a massive £2.4million four year redevelopment.

The Proud Place, cared for by The Proud Trust, aims to be a "welcoming space" where LGBT+ people can access youth and community groups and support workers, as well as building friendships with peers in the community.

The charity says that the new space "feels like a home." Credit: The Proud Trust

CEO of The Proud Trust Lisa Harvey-Nebil said: "It’s an honour for us to take care of such an important building on behalf of Manchester’s LGBT+ Community and we’re excited for this next chapter in our history.

"Our beautiful new home is such a far cry from the original building, which was built for privacy in the days when many people in our community were fearful of accessing services."

Lisa added that the centre has been transformed from a dark, gloomy and unwelcoming space; to one that has been designed to feel light, airy, open and to make visitors feel at ease and ‘at home’.

It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Hall, attended the opening and spoke about needing such a place in his early years.

“The Proud Place is amazing – it is so beautiful," he said.

"It feels like a place you can kick off your shoes and just relax and let the stresses of life fade away.

"It’s the place that I, definitely needed when I was 14, 15, 16 growing up and understanding my sexuality and navigating a homophobic world.

“To spend time with other people my age, like me, and grow and learn and connect would have been invaluable. Everyone needs to come down and experience it.”

It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Hall, said that the building will be "invaluable." Credit: The Proud Trust

The charity hopes to welcome 16,000 visitors each year, and will launch a programme of events and digital projects to support LGBT+ young people nationally as well as regionally.

The purpose-built centre will enable the Proud Trust to support three times more LGBT+ people.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Sir Warren Smith, who attended the launch said: “I was the first openly gay Lord-lieutenant in 500 years of history, I must admit it was a challenging route.

"When I was appointed 15 years ago, the letter came from the palace that the queen was aware of my sexuality, and I was always welcome to bring a same-sex partner to any royal event.

"That was the first time in my life I felt I was an average citizen. Before then I always felt like a second-grade citizen. I don’t want anyone to ever go through that.

“I went through forty years of being mocked. This organisation will eventually change that, and I am so proud to be a part it. Well done to you all, let’s go from success to success.”

Sir Warren Smith was the first openly gay Lord-lieutenant in 500 years of history. Credit: The Proud Trust

Simone, 24, a service user of The Proud Trust said; “It means so much to be here today. To see it all finally complete, it very much feels like now everything can start.

“I first came to The Proud Trust as a young person to help me with getting employment, they supported me on my options, as I hadn’t been out long as a trans woman and I wanted to know my options and if I would be protected and safe.

“Ever since then I have never looked back. I am actually hoping to start my own group as I am ageing out of the groups now aged 24, to support those, as I was, by the team.”

Another young person who relies on the Proud Trust’s youth groups and supportive services is Amber who said: “I have used the Proud Trust youth groups for about a year now to make new friends and be in a good, welcoming environment. I think The Proud Place is a really good space for young people, just like me, to come and feel part of a community.”