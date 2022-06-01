Huge "Lancashire Tapestry" celebrates 70 years of the Queen's reign

A huge "Lancashire Tapestry," woven in Burnley, has been unveiled at Blackburn Cathedral as part of the North West's celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It stretches 18 metres and is based on images of the Queen during her reign and visits to Lancashire over the past 70 years.

Alongside it will play 70 minutes of recordings of 70 voices, all with their own memories.

The Queen last visited Lancashire seven years ago to mark the 750th anniversary of the Duchy of Lancaster being created.

Blackburn artist Jamie Holman created the tapestry at the last remaining traditional cotton weaver in Lancashire, John Spencer Textiles.

Mr Holman said: “I wanted to make this a time capsule piece not of just our Monarch’s 70 years, but for 70 years of her people and their memories during her reign.”

The tapestry, made from recycled cotton, is based on photographs from the Talbot Archive, a collection of pictures taken in and around Blackburn over the last seven decades.

The tapestry will stay in Blackburn until next year before being shown round the country.