Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Oldham have charged a man with murder.

The man, who police have now formally identified as Paulo Da Silva, suffered serious injuries after being stabbed on Union Street at around 4.20am on Saturday 28 May.

The 48-year-old died in hospital.

31 -year-old Rudi Cardoso of Alma Street, Rochdale, was arrested in the Ipswich area of Suffolk in the early hours of Sunday 29 May before being brought into custody in Greater Manchester.

He was remanded to appear in court at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 1 June.