Video report by Joshua Stokes

It's often called the most dangerous race course in the world.

The Isle of Man TT has returned for 2022 after a three year break because of the pandemic.

Motorsports fans - as well as competitors - from all over the world have been arriving on the island for what is one of the world's great sport events.

130mph Riders average around 130mph when taking on the TT course.

37.73 miles Course on the Isle of Man's public roads

40,000 Visitors are expected during the TT

But what is it like to ride the mountain course?

ITV's Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stoke rode a lap with former TT winner Richard 'Milky' Quayle.

"It's straight at you. It is so fast, that's the thing with the TT course: there's no warm up, it's literally straight into it, straight into 170/180 miles an hour," says Quayle.

"If Roger Federer misses a shot then he loses a point, whereas if I miss my apex (of a corner) I lose my life."

"We ride motorbikes for speed because it's an adrenaline hit. Here you get it in the bucketful. It's a fantastic place."

Dave Haigh is manager of the Raven pub which is on the TT course at Ballaugh Bridge, which has one of the biggest jumps on the course.

His preparations for the TT begin in January: "It's like a race mode, everything's a bit faster, everything's coming at you quickly, you're thinking well ahead.

"It's brilliant isn't it? It's got all the action, it's got the jump, it's the best place to be."

This 2022 TT runs from Saturday 28 May to Friday 10 June.