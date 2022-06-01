A TT rider has died after an incident during the fourth qualifying session of the Isle of Man TT.

Mark Purslow was killed after an incident at Ballagarey which saw him crash just before the fourth mile marker on his third lap.

The 29-year-old from Llanon, Ceredigion made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the lightweight race during his debut.

The welsh rider then went on to compete at the Isle of Man TT in 2017 in the Supersport and Lightweight classes.

Mark had previously competed at the Classic TT in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

This year was is second year competing in the Isle of Man TT.

Mark set his fastest ever lap speed on the Mountain Course hitting 120.86mph during the session.