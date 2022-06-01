Two police officers have been charged with child sex offences in Manchester.

Cameron Barker, 26, and James Williams, 39 - both serving constables - have been charged with making or distributing an indecent image of a child.

They are alleged to have shared a picture with each other in March 2019.

Greater Manchester Police say both officers have been suspended from the force pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.

Both will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 July.