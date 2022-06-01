What will the weather be like in the North West this Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Weather Presenter Jo Blythe has the Bank Holiday forecast

As our thoughts turn towards the Platinum Jubilee weekend, the good news is the weather will begin to settle down.

From Thursday 2 June, there'll be plenty more dry weather in the offing. It has been very showery at the start the week, but most of these showers will tend to die away.

There should be some warm spells of sunshine to look forward to.

There will be a few showers in the north of England on Friday; and then further south across the UK Saturday could be a rather showery day.

Low pressure has dominated across the UK over the last day or two.

But high pressure begins to erode that as we go through the next few days and things will settle down, warm up, and temperatures will certainly improve.

And for Thursday, I think it will be dry for the north west of England with highs of around 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

On Friday 3 June, there's a small risk of one or two showers around but another really nice day and generally dry with final bright spells and feeling warm.

As we look towards Saturday, the dry theme continues with high pressure in charge and some sunshine and at the moment Sunday looks a little cloudier, but it should remain dry across the north of England.