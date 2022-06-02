Detectives are continuing to appeal for information into the fatal shooting of a teenager, five years after his death in Toxteth.Yusuf Sonko, 18, was found with gun shot wounds on Tagus Street, at the back of the shops on Lodge Lane, on June 2 2017. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A number of men have been arrested and remain under investigation in connection with the murder.

A £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Yusuf’s death also remains in place.

Merseyside Police officers have been in the Toxteth area this week to appeal for information and to speak to residents and businesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease, who is leading the investigation, said: "Five years have now passed since Yusuf’s tragically died, and his family will feel the grief and sadness of his loss for the rest of their lives."We remain as determined as ever to bring them the justice they want and deserve, and to put those responsible before the courts."We have made significant progress with the investigation and continue to provide Yusuf’s family with support."A number of men remain under investigation but we’re convinced there are people living in L8 and beyond who hold vital information that will help us bring justice for Yusuf and his family.Det Chief Insp Blease added: "We understand some people may be apprehensive about speaking to police – I want to reassure you that any information passed on to us is handled with care and sensitivity, and that we can put measures in place to protect those with the courage to speak."Time is no barrier to our enquiries. We understand that people may have had loyalties at the time that they felt prevented them from coming forward, but with the passage of time may now feel more able to speak out."I urge those people to do the right thing and help a family still so desperate for answers."If you have heard anything, witnessed the shooting itself, saw groups of young males running in the Lodge Lane area just before 8.30pm on the night, or saw two males on pedal bikes in the area before or after, please get in touch."Any piece of detail, however small, could be a huge step forward for us all, so please don’t assume what you know is trivial, unimportant or already known to police. Tell us what you know and we will make that assessment."